A Hatun has been stabbed at speakers corner on Hyde Park on Sunday afternoon Police say they have found a weapon

At 3.34pm Police attended Hyde Park to reports of a female with stab wounds. A female is now being treated with minor injuries. The man who carried out the attack made off shortly after and was chased by a number of people shortly followed by the Parks Police.

A crime scene has been put in place and an investigation has been launched a second man was also assaulted in a separate attack.

Officers have established a crime scene where both attacks have taken place.

A spokesman for the Met Police said Police have found a knife discarded nearby following the incident

and Crime scenes are in place. Any information that can help call 101 and quote CAD 4376/25JUL21