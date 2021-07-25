Witnesses are urged to come forward with information following a break-in at a newsagent in Sevenoaks

Kent Police received calls after the alarm was activated at the shop in London Road, Riverhead, at around 2.20am on Sunday 25 July 2021.

Two men were seen leaving the area by car, in the direction of Aisher Way.

One man was reportedly wearing a grey hooded tracksuit, white trainers and yellow gloves. The other was seen wearing shorts, gloves and a blue hooded top with the number three on the sleeve. Officers attended the scene, where the front door had been smashed and cigarettes were reported stolen.

Detectives are investigating the burglary and would like to talk to any witnesses who have not already come forward.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage should call Kent Police on 01622 604100 quoting 46/131824/21. You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by completing the anonymous online form at their website crimestoppers-uk.org