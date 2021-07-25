UPDATED: Police declare major incident and a risk to life after sinkhole appears on the A406 at Charlie Browns in Wanstead leaving many trapped in deep water

Police have declared a major incident and have called in all emergency services after a number of families with children are trapped in what is understood to be 4-foot water on the Charlie Browns roundabout in Wanstead. A total of 45.9mm of rain fell between 3.10 pm and 5pm on Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews from across London with boats have all been called on by Police to assist in the rescue of a number of people who are trapped in fast-flowing water that is 4 feet deep.

Dramatic storms have hit many parts of Wanstead, proper biblical rain causing a power cut from a lightning strike.

The #M11 southbound #J6 (#M25) to #J4 (#A406 #NorthCircular) has also been currently CLOSED due to flooding on the #A406 at Redbridge and Waterworks.

The closure includes the links from the #M25 Anti-Clockwise & Clockwise to #M11 S/B. For a diversion route, follow the ● Solid Black Circle.

Roads and train stations across east London have been closed after widespread flooding.

Eight Tube stations and one Overground station are currently closed due to flooding across London. – Covent Garden – Edgware Road (circle) – Gants Hill – Kennington – North Greenwich – Pudding Mill Lane – Stepney Green – Stockwell – Surrey Quays

A spokesman for the Met Police said :

“Police were called at 3.35pm on Sunday, 25 July to a report that a sinkhole had appeared on the A406 at the Charlie Brown’s Roundabout.

“Officers attended along with the London Fire Brigade. There are no reports of any injuries. Road closures remain in place and drivers are urged to avoid the area.”