A blaze has broken out at or near Costa Coffee in High Street Eltham. LFB say they have four fire engines and around 25 firefighters at the scene.
A fire has broken out on Eltham High Street in South East London
2 days ago
1 Min Read
You may also like
KENT • LATEST NEWS
Witnesses sought to burglary in Folkestone
May 10, 2018
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Man Wanted by Police after Smashing Betting Shop Window in Southampton
September 14, 2016
BREAKING • LONDON
Man Charged over Fatal East Acton Stabbing
October 19, 2017
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • LONDON
Man car jacked and had liquid thrown at him
November 19, 2019
BREAKING • BRENT • LONDON
Fire crews called to blaze with persons reported in Brent
April 16, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON • WEMBLEY
Victim of Wembley shooting has been named
July 9, 2019
SUSSEX • WEST SUSSEX
Sick Sex Pervert Sentenced To 26 Years
March 3, 2020
BREAKING • FELTHAM • LONDON
Fire crews called to Feltham YOI
9 months ago
BREAKING • LONDON
Two Charged with Terror offences following Luton Arrest
July 29, 2019
ISLE OF WIGHT
House Blaze in Ryde turned out to be a Bonfire
April 4, 2016
BREAKING
Tower Hamlets man critical after having his head stamped on
November 20, 2019
BREAKING • LITTLEHAMPTON • WEST SUSSEX
Police search for missing Leo Ozawa
2 months ago
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • HAMPSHIRE • HAVANT • PORTSMOUTH
Man charged over Havant school boy stabbing
March 18, 2019
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Armed Robber Steals Hundreds of Pounds from the One Stop Shop in Bordon
February 20, 2016
ASHFORD • LATEST NEWS
Dramatic donkey ditch rescue in Bethersden
May 25, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Police appeal after double London Shooting
June 3, 2018
BREAKING • CAMBERLEY
Person trapped following crash on the A30
April 25, 2019
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Six Isle of Wight business play in aid of Charity
March 14, 2019
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Police arrest Scum Bag who trashed Poppy Wreaths in Southampton
November 26, 2016
BREAKING • BRENT • LONDON
Police car involved in collision with motorbike in Brent
January 11, 2020
BREAKING • HACKNEY
Further arrest over Hackney murder
April 26, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • LONDON
Traffic chaos after fire in the Dartford Tunnel
March 16, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Fire rips through two storey Warehouse
June 27, 2018
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
It is a split second decision that can cost lives
November 14, 2016
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Fire Crews Called to Ship Fire in Southampton
May 27, 2016
BREAKING
Storm Brian blows down Scaffolding in Cobham Surrey
October 21, 2017
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Man arrested after attempting to Snatch Child in Southsea
September 24, 2016
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Man arrested over public order offence in Newport
April 14, 2019
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Do you know these men?
April 17, 2019
BREAKING • CRAWLEY • SUSSEX • WEST SUSSEX
Armed Police spotted entering BP Garage in Crawley
March 6, 2020
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Pensioner Mugged Down Alley on a Southampton Housing Estate
December 5, 2016
BREAKING • MIDLANDS
Man Arrested after pulling gun on Fire Fighters in West Midlands
August 31, 2017
BREAKING • LONDON
Police shut down London Protest
10 months ago