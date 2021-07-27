Witnesses are sought after two people were attacked, and an e-scooter stolen, in Gillingham.

Witnesses are sought after two people were assaulted, and an e-scooter stolen, in Gillingham.

At 7.30am on Saturday 24 July 2021 three white men are alleged to have approached the 18-year-old victim as he rode through Lower Lines Park towards Medway Road.

The offenders are reported to have pushed the victim off his e-scooter and punched him several times before stealing his vehicle.

Following the robbery, two of the offenders were alleged to have also assaulted a man in his 40s, who was known to the victim, after he approached them in Burns Road.

The suspects are reported to be white, with one man described as six feet tall, with short spikey blonde hair and stubble. He was wearing a yellow and blue hooded top which had the branding ‘Hoodrich.’

The second man had dark brown hair and was wearing a blue ‘Adidas’ top and grey bottoms.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has mobile phone, dash cam or CCTV footage, is asked to call Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/132291/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555 111or complete the online form atwww.crimestoppers-uk.org