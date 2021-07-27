Investigators are issuing CCTV images and appealing for information following a disturbance in Maidstone.

The incident happened at around 2am on Tuesday 20 July 2021, when patrols were called to reports of disorder at The Zoo bar in Market Buildings.

Officers attended the scene where two men had suffered injuries. One of them went to hospital for medical attention and was later discharged.

Detective Sergeant Richard Crowhurst, of Maidstone CID, said: ‘Having reviewed CCTV footage in the area, we are now releasing images of three people we believe could help with our enquiries.

‘I would urge anyone who recognises any of the men pictured to contact us. We are also asking witnesses with phone footage of the incident, who have not yet spoken to the police, to call the appeal line.’

Anybody with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference number 46/127937/21.