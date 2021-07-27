Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing those responsible for suspected arson at a block of flats in Salisbury last night (25/07) which put the lives of vulnerable elderly residents at risk

A fire appears to have been deliberately started in the stairwell of the block of flats in Tintern Court, The Friary, Salisbury at about 10pm last night (25/07)

Crews from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service were able to extinguish the fire, which had spread to the first floor and affected three of the flats in the building. Four people were brought to safety.

Thankfully there were no reported injuries although three residents were treated for smoke inhalation.

A number of the flats in the block have been left uninhabitable as a result of fire and smoke damage, with some residents having to move into temporary accommodation.

DI Dean Garvin of CID said: “We are keeping an open mind in this investigation, but currently all the signs point to the idea that this fire was started deliberately.

“These flats contacted elderly and vulnerable people. This fire put their lives at risk. If not for the swift actions of our colleagues in Fire and Rescue who extinguished this fire and evacuated residents, the potential consequences of this do not bear thinking about.

“I would urge those responsible to consider their actions, do the right thing and hand themselves in. We have a team of detectives working the case. I am confident we will find out who you are. Equally, if there is anyone who can help us with our enquiries into this incident, please contact us as a matter of urgency.”

We would like to speak to three young people who were seen in the vicinity shortly before the fire, two males and a female. One of the males was riding a white bicycle.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call 101 quoting log 54210072223.

To report anonymously, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.