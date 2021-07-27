An electric cattle prod and a flick knife have been recovered following an arrest by officers investigating threats to kill in Margate

After receiving a report that threats to kill a person had been made on 20 July, Kent Police attended the Edgar Road area of Cliftonville where the suspect was seen to run away from patrols during the evening of Friday 23 July 2021.

Officers carried out a search of the area where the man was found hiding in a coal bunker in Dalby Road.

Further enquiries led to police seizing a number of weapons, including batons, an electric cattle prod, an air weapon and a flick knife.

A 39-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, possessing firearms, possessing class A drugs, and threats to kill.

He was released on bail until Wednesday 18 August pending further enquiries.