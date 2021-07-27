Emergency services have been called to the High Street in West Wickham after pensioner was crushed by an HGV

The high street in West Wickham remains closed in both directions after emergency services were scrambled to the incident involving a man in his seventies and Heavy Goods Vehicle.

The man is understood to have become entrapped following a collision with the rear of the vehicle. An investigation has been launched by officers from the Met’s Roads Policing command.

Police Paramedics and Firefighters were all called at around 3pm on Monday afternoon (26th July 2021)

A road closure has been put in place in both directions and local buses that service the area have been put on divert whilst Police carry out their investigation. The closure is likely to be in place for some time after the man is understood to have received life-changing injuries.

The services affected are Route 119 and Route 194.

The Met Police Polic have been approached for further comment

More to follow