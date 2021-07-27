Updated:Emergency services have been called to the High Street in West Wickham after pensioner has been crushed by an HGV

The high street in West Wickham remains closed in both directions after emergency services were scrambled to the incident involving a man in his seventies and Heavy Goods Vehicle.

The man is understood to have become entrapped following a collision with the rear of the vehicle. An investigation has been launched by officers from the Met’s Roads Policing command.

Police Paramedics and Firefighters were all called at around 3pm on Monday afternoon (26th July 2021)

A road closure has been put in place in both directions and local buses that service the area have been put on divert whilst Police carry out their investigation. The closure is likely to be in place for some time after the man is understood to have received life-changing injuries.

The services affected are Route 119 and Route 194.

A spokesman for the Met police said:

Police were called by LAS at approximately 14:48hrs on Monday, 26 July to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a Heavy Goods Vehicle on West Wickham High Street.

Officers and LAS attended and a man, in his 80s, was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck stopped at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Road closures have been put into place along West Wickham High Street between Ravenswood and Sherwood Way and the public are advised to avoid the area.