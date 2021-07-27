The stabbing that took near Hyde Park is now being led by the Met’s SO15 Counter Terrorism Command but not being treated as terrorism-related

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 3.34pm on Sunday, 25 July to reports of an assault at Speakers’ Corner, W1.

Officers attended and found a 39-year-old woman suffering from a slash injury to her head. She was treated at the scene before being taken to a central London hospital.

She has since been discharged, and her injuries are not life-threatening. She continues to receive support from officers.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

The investigation is now being led by the Met’s SO15 Counter Terrorism Command.

The incident is not being treated as terrorism-related at this time. Enquiries are ongoing and we continue to keep an open mind about possible motives.

A number of people witnessed the incident and took mobile phone footage. We would ask those people to contact police and tell us what they know, if they have not already done so.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or @MetCC quoting reference Cad 4376/25Jul.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.