A man who was arrested carrying two Skorpion machine guns in his backpack close to Chiswick Park Underground station has been sentenced to nine years and nine months’ imprisonment.

David Longhor, 20 of Villiers Road, Southall, was sentenced on Wednesday, 21 July for the following offences:

– Two counts of possession of a firearm with intent;

– Two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon;

– Possession of ammunition without a certificate.

He was sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court. He entered a guilty plea at the same court on Thursday, 22 April.

Detective Inspector Jim Casey, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “To find one weapon like this is rare. To find two at the same time is almost unheard of!

“Luckily, weapons of this type do not rear their ugly heads often, and most of the time it’s thanks to the proactive work Met officers are undertaking to keep lethal weapons out of the hands of criminals.”

On Monday, 1 March, Longhor was being watched by surveillance officers. Just before 6pm 0hrs he was seen to leave his home; he left alone and was carrying a rucksack and wearing blue latex gloves.

He took the train to Ealing Station before boarding a district line train to Chiswick Park tube. He was still under surveillance.

At Chiswick Park Station, Longhor exited and walked along Bollo Lane, W4. At approximately 6.25pm, armed officers stopped Longhor on Bollo Lane.

He was detained and arrested.

Inside his rucksack, officers found two Skorpion machine guns and two magazines, both containing 20 bullets.

Longhor instantly claimed the firearms were not his when officers found them.

He was taken to a west London police station for questioning. He was charged the following day.

DI Casey added: “Tackling violence, including gun crime, remains our top priority and we will continue to pursue criminals involved in shootings and transporting guns and ammunition around the Capital. The public can help us in our efforts by reporting any knowledge or information they have about criminals involved in high harm offending by calling the police or Crimestoppers.”