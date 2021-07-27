The Independent Office for Police Conduct have determined that the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Wood Green should be conducted by the MPS

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) and the North Area Command Unit continue to work with partner agencies and members of the local community following the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Aman Dhaliwal of the DPS is the senior investigating officer overseeing the investigation. He said: “First and foremost, I want to reiterate that our thoughts are with the friends and family of the deceased, who have lost him in very sudden and upsetting circumstances.

“The MPS alerted the Independent Office for Police Conduct as soon as the man was taken unwell, as is our procedure, and a formal referral was later submitted to the IOPC. We have now been informed that, having been presented with all of the available evidence, the IOPC have referred the investigation back to the MPS to be progressed locally by the DPS.

“I recognise that the deceased was a man with strong ties to his community, and that his untimely loss has caused considerable shock and concern. I would ask that people please refrain from speculating on the circumstances surrounding his death, both out of respect for his family, and to avoid causing upset in the community before all of the facts have been established.

“Let me be crystal clear that the referral back to the MPS does not at all mean the incident is considered any less serious. The Directorate of Professional Standards will retain independent oversight and thoroughly examine body-worn video and first-hand accounts from every officer who attended the incident, as well as other witnesses, to fully understand what has happened.

“A family liaison officer has been deployed and will continue to provide support to the man’s family, and we will keep them updated as our investigation continues.”

A member of the public called police at 20:07hrs on Thursday, 22 July to a residential address in James Gardens, N22 following concerns for the welfare of a male occupant.

The man, in his 30s, was reported to be in possession of a knife and behaving erratically. Those with him were extremely concerned at his behaviour.

Officers arrived to find the man in clear distress. They attempted to calm the man and, realising he required medical help, swiftly requested the assistance of the London Ambulance Service (LAS).

Fearing that the man may harm himself or others, handcuffs were briefly applied by officers to prevent the man from doing this.

He was then transported by LAS to a north London hospital, where his condition deteriorated. He died at 18:56hrs on Saturday, 24 July.

A post-mortem examination is due to be held on Tuesday, 27 July.

As is procedure in these circumstances, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards were informed and made a referral to the Independent Offirce for Police Conduct.

Chief Superintendent Treena Fleming, Commander for policing in Haringey and Enfield, said: “This was a very distressing incident, and our thoughts here at North Area are with the man’s family and friends at this very difficult time. A thorough investigation is under way to fully understand the circumstances.

“Our officers were responding to a call for their help and bravely intervened in a very upsetting scene for those who were witnessing it. They prevented the male from receiving further injuries and sought urgent medical attention for him, alongside providing support to the family and ensuring no-one else was injured in the incident.

“I would respectfully ask that people avoid speculation at this time. A full review of body worn video will take place and accounts will be obtained from the officers and any other witnesses to the incident. Again, I would stress that such actions are usual in these cases so that we are as transparent as possible in such circumstances and I will ensure that we release further information on the incident as and when we are able to.”