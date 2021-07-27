Seven more people have been charged with riot in connection with the violence which broke out in Bristol city centre on Sunday 21 March

All have been charged with one count of riot and are due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 5 August.

They are:

• Ryan Dwyer, aged 36, of no fixed address

• Callum Davies, aged 23, of Almondsbury, South Gloucestershire

• Fleur Moody, aged 25, of Montpelier, Bristol

• Gopal Clarke, aged 23, of Kingswood, South Gloucestershire

• Arthur Lazarus, aged 22, of Falmouth, Cornwall

• Kadeem Yarde, aged 23, of Horfield, Bristol

• Henry Olohan, aged 23, of Montpelier, Bristol

In addition, Rohan Davis, aged 26, of Bristol city centre/Easton, will make his first appearance at the same court charged with riot. This was after his initial hearing on Friday 2 July was adjourned.

Our investigation has so far resulted in 73 arrests being made, of which 28 people have now been charged.