Officers assisting multi-agency searches to find a missing man in Poole are appealing for information from the public to help find him.





Dorset Police received a report at 3.52pm on Monday 26 July 2021 raising concern for people in the water off Rockley Park.



Officers attended, along with the ambulance service and the fire service. Ten people were checked over by the ambulance service, with three of them taken to hospital as a precaution.



Following enquiries, it was established that a further person – 18-year-old Callum Osborne-Ward – was unaccounted for and searches are being carried out by the coastguard, police, RNLI and fire service to locate him.



Callum is described as white, five feet five inches tall and with short brown hair. He has the word ‘Dad’ tattooed on his chest and was wearing blue swimming shorts.



Chief Inspector Glen Doran, of Dorset Police, said: “At this current time Callum remains unaccounted for and we cannot say for certain whether he is still in the water or has made it to land and is lost somewhere in the local area.



“We are working with the coastguard, RNLI and fire service to carry out extensive searches of the water and shoreline and I am appealing to anyone who has any information as to his whereabouts – or who sees a young man matching the description given – to please contact us immediately.”



Anyone with information or knowledge as to Callum’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting incident number 26:523.