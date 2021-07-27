Officers searching for a missing Weymouth woman are appealing for information from the public to help find her

Amber Parrish, aged 27, was last seen in the Park District area at around 9.15pm on Monday 26 July 2021.

She is described as white, five feet tall and of larger build with shoulder-length amber-coloured hair and tattoos on her arms. She was wearing a multi-coloured strappy top and black leggings.

Chief Inspector Derek McKerl, of Dorset Police, said: “We understand Amber has been upset recently and we are concerned for her welfare. We are keen to locate her as soon as possible to ensure that she is all right.

“I would urge anyone with information as to her whereabouts, or who sees a woman matching the description given, to please contact us immediately.

“Finally, I would like to appeal directly to Amber – if you see this please make contact with us or your loved ones and let us know where you are as we all just want to make sure you are safe.”