A dealer who tried to smuggle drugs worth £3,500 into a prison is starting her own prison sentence after being caught out in her folly

Kirstie Mitchell aroused the suspicions of officers as she visited a prisoner at HMP Lowdham Grange.

Prison officers, working for Serco who manage the prison, observed the visit and became suspicious of their behaviour.

They decided to search the prisoner at the end of the visit and found he had been given two sausage-shaped brown packages containing cannabis and tobacco.

Mitchell, of Willow Drive, Groby, Leicestershire, was arrested and subsequently pleaded guilty to conveying a list A prohibited article into prison.

The 26-year-old was jailed for eight months when she appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday (22 July 2021).

Neighbourhood Inspector Charlotte Allardice, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have a duty to ensure our communities are safe, including the prison community, and that means bringing people like Mitchell – who admitted taking drugs into HMP Lowdham Grange – to justice.

“This type of activity jeopardises the good order of prisons and leads to difficult working environments for staff.

“I hope the prison sentence handed in this case serves as a deterrent for anyone considering embarking on a similar venture.”