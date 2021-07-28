David Rodgers, 37 , of Figtree Hill, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, was charged with communicating a bomb hoax on Monday, 26 July. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 27 July. At9.14pm on Friday, 23 July police received a report of a possible suspicious item at a nightclub in Villiers Street, WC2. Specialist officers attended and carried out a thorough search. Nothing suspicious was found and the report was deemed a hoax. The incident was not treated as terrorism.
Officers investigating a bomb hoax made to a nightclub in central London have charged a man
19 hours ago
1 Min Read
