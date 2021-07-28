Witnesses are being sought after a teenage boy was robbed of his mobile phone in Ramsgate

Between 9.25pm and 10.20pm on Sunday 25 July 2021, the victim was walking down Wilfred Road near an alleyway which leads to Newington Road, when one of three men on the other side of the road shouted to him, requesting a cigarette.

When the victim responded that he did not smoke, the men, one of whom was white and other two were black, approached him and demanded his mobile phone.

He attempted to run away but the suspects demanded all of his belongings, with one man reported to have a knife.

A black Adidas shoulder bag was stolen, containing a blue Samsung A215 mobile phone, a bank card, a gold coloured iPod, headphones and wallet.

During the incident, the victim was also punched a number of times before he was able to leave the scene.

It is believed the suspects left in the direction of Ramsgate railway station. Fraudulent use was later reported on the victim’s stolen bank card.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/132424/21.