On Friday, 23 July, officers from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command (RTPC) deployed officers on London’s streets as part of Operation Spartan, targeting violent criminals and drivers who flout the law.

The operation resulted in 25 arrests for offences including possession with intent to supply drugs, offensive weapons, and disqualified driving.

Operation Spartan has been running since 2019 with the aim of targeting violent offenders and criminality on London’s roads. This year, as well as targeting violent offenders, officers are also cracking down on speeding and those that fail to comply with traffic legislation, such as driving without insurance.

The main element of the operation focused on three ‘stop sites’ placed at strategic locations in Greenwich, Waltham Forest and Wandsworth targeting offenders and vehicles linked to violent crime on the capital’s roads.

The operation was supported by the use of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology, assisting officers to act on real time intelligence to stop vehicles that have activated the cameras.

Officers also issued 239 traffic offence reports which could result in fines and/or driving licences being endorsed with penalty points.

Forty-one vehicles were seized due to drivers being uninsured and/or driving without a licence.

Detective Inspector Dave Monk said: “Tackling violent offenders is a priority for the Met.

“On Friday we used a range of tactics under the Op Spartan banner to identify and deal with criminality.

“We will continue to target criminals using the roads and transport networks and do everything possible to bring them to justice.”

Anyone with information on illegal vehicles linked to crime can call 101 or tweet @MetCC.

Information about crime can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.