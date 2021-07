Police are continuing to appeal for information about a missing Polish woman who has gone missing in Swindon

Ewelina Wisniowska, who is 35 and originally from Poland, has now been missing from her home in Rodbourne for over a week and concerns are growing for her welfare.

She is described as white, with medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.

We believe she is wearing a black top and leggings, blue Adidas trainers, and carrying a violet-coloured Superdry backpack, a dark blue and white sleeping bag and a green, black and grey chequered blanket.

Officers have been carrying out searches across Swindon, including visiting areas where she may be sleeping rough.

Ewelina, if you see this appeal, please call us to let us know you are safe and well.

Anyone who may have seen Ewelina or who has any information that could assist officers with their enquiries is asked to call 101 and reference number 54210069790. In an emergency call 999.