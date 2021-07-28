A man attended Woolwich Crown court this morning and was found to have the below items in his bag. Quick thinking by Police Court liaison officer Barry who promptly took action. The man was arrested and remains in custody
Not the brightest thing to do Don’t attend court with a daggers and knives otherwise you be arrested!!
15 hours ago
1 Min Read
