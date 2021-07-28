A machete and class A drugs were seized as part of ongoing work to tackle violent crime and the supply of drugs in north Kent

Between Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 July officers carried out 90 Section 60 searches across Dartford and Gravesend. The order was put in place following several unconnected assaults and gave officers the power to search anyone who they suspected could be involved in crime.

As a result of this activity, an 18-year-old man was detained in Cranford Road, Dartford, after he was found in possession of what is believed to be class A drugs. He has since been released, pending further enquiries. The individual was also riding an uninsured e-scooter, which was seized.

Two women, aged 18 and 19 and from Welling and Erith respectively, were also arrested on suspicion of assault at around 3am on Saturday. The assault is said to have taken place at a nightclub in Essex Road and both women received cautions for the offence.

Patrols also stopped a vehicle in St Albans Road, Dartford, at around 8.50pm on Saturday and arrested its occupant on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs.

Stephen Button, of Silver Birch Close, Dartford, has since been charged with driving while unfit through drugs and released on bail to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 26 August.

As a result of additional patrolling in Northfleet on Friday 23 July, officers observed a bag being thrown into a bin. It was found to contain a machete and, following a foot-pursuit, a 15-year-old boy was arrested in Gordon Road on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon. He has since been released pending further enquiries.

Deputy Divisional Commander for north Kent, Superintendent Neil Loudon said: ‘These latest results are testament to our ongoing work and commitment to tackle violent crime in north Kent and beyond.

‘We remain committed to preventing crime and ensuring Dartford and Gravesend remain safe towns in which to live, work and visit, and we will continue to target criminals who are intent on committing offences in the towns. We continue to work closely with our key community partners and our local Independent Police Advisory Group (IPAG) to ensure our policing response remains proportionate’

‘My message remains the same to those who are coming to north Kent to commit crime and that is to think again.’