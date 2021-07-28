Several Amber and Yellow National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued for thunderstorms and rain over the next few days

With a low-pressure system anchored over the UK last week’s heatwave conditions have been replaced with unsettled and thundery weather for many. It is also turning less warm and becoming windy in places later in the week.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, said; “Yellow warnings are in place across much of the UK, away from the south, for thunderstorms and heavy rain over the coming days. Scotland, however, is expected to see some the heaviest rain and Amber warnings for thunderstorms and also rain have been issued here.

“Not everywhere within the warning areas will see heavy rain, rainfall amounts will vary from place to place. The rainfall could lead to some surface water flooding and disruption before it eases and moves south through Thursday.”