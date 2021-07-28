Do you recognise this person?

Officers from Hampshire Police want to speak to him after an 18-year-old man was threatened with what has been described as a firearm as he got off the number 18 Bluestar bus in Southampton.

The incident happened on Green Lane at around 12.10am during the early hours of Thursday, 24 June.

No one was injured, however we would like to speak to the young man in his image captured on bus CCTV, to help us with our enquiries.