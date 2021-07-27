Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Langley, Slough

At around 10.34pm last night (26/7), a grey Volkswagen Golf collided with a blue Nissan Micra on Parlaunt Road.

The collision caused the Nissan Micra to spin and go over the central verge, onto the other side of the carriageway where it hit a Toyota Prius parked on the road.

The driver of the Nissan Micra, a 77 year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Wexham Park Hospital for medical treatment. He was sadly later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have seen the moments leading up to this collision or the collision itself to get in touch with us.

Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. A Family Liaison Officer will be supporting them as part of the investigation into this fatal collision.

Officers are urging anyone who was on Parlaunt Road or in the area at the time of the incident to contact with them. Police are also asking people to check their dashcam footage for anything that could help this investigation.