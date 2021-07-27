Five charged after Dartford drug dealer wars spills out onto the street

Five charges have been authorised against an alleged drug dealer following a disturbance in Dartford.

Oluwaseyi Oyeyemi was arrested in Lowfield Street on the evening of Saturday 17 July 2021 after Kent Police was called to a fight involving individuals who are known to each other.

On Friday 23 July, he was charged with possessing cocaine with intent to supply, possessing cannabis with intent to supply, possessing a knife in a public place and assaulting an emergency services worker. He was also charged with acquiring criminal property, namely a quantity of cash.

The 26-year-old, of Cloudesley Road, Erith, was remanded in custody to attend Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 24 July. At the hearing, he was further remanded in custody and will next appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday 13 August.

Mr Oyeyemi is the second person to be charged in connection with the events in Lowfield Street.

Hinzague Hanson, 21, of Zion Place, Gravesend, was arrested for his alleged involvement on Sunday 18 July and later charged with wounding with intent.

Following a hearing at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 20 July, he has been remanded in custody to attend Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday 17 August.

Two other men, aged 39 and 26, were also arrested on the evening of the incident on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. They have been bailed, pending further enquiries, until 11 and 13 August respectively.

Enquiries into the disturbance remain ongoing and anyone who has information, but is yet to speak with an officer, is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/126283/21.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org