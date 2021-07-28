Two suspected burglars have been charged following a report of a break-in at a Detling business

At around 12.55pm on Monday 19 July 2021, two men were seen acting suspiciously in a private yard at Detling Aerodrome industrial estate.

They reportedly left the area in a Ford Transit van that was later stopped by a police patrol on Medway City Estate, Rochester.

The driver and a passenger were arrested and officers seized a quantity of suspected stolen car parts.

Tom Buckley, of St Clair Close, Oxted, Surrey and Abraham Hilden, of Scallows Lane, Romsey, Hampshire were later charged with burglary and possession of articles for use in the course of theft. The former was also charged with driving whilst disqualified and no insurance.

Mr Buckley, aged 31, appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 21 July where he was conditionally bailed to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on 19 August.

Mr Hilden, aged 20, was bailed by Kent Police to the same hearing.