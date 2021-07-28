Police are investigating following the death of a man at a residential address in Enfield

Officers responded to calls of concern to a residential address on Stanley Road, Enfield at approximately 4pm on Tuesday, 27 July.

A man, believed to be in his 40s, was found deceased.

Police are working to identify the deceased and inform the next of kin.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

A woman has been arrested and a crime scene is now in place.

The man and woman were believed to have been known to each other.

Officers from Specialist Crime have been informed and enquiries continue.