Officers have released a new image that captures Abdelali who is missing he was walking along Grange Road SE1 on Sunday

Police continue to ask ask the public to look out for Abdelali Slimani, 59, who has been missing from his address in Southwark since 5am on Sunday, 25 July.

Officers have released a new image that captures Abdelali walking along Grange Road SE1 at 05:24hrs on Sunday, 25 July. He was walking towards Surrey Quays.

In it has he has longer hair, a patterned shirt and long trousers. Abdelali has a very distinctive ‘slanted’ walk where he tilts his head to the left and his left arm swings.

Officers are asking people to check their dash cam and doorbell footage to see if they may have captured where Abdelali was going.

Abdelali suffers from a number of medical issues, and dementia. He may be struggling with his communication and mobility and appear to be disoriented or confused.

He is described as 5ft 5in tall, of slim build, balding with some grey hair and grey stubble.

Police are very concerned for Abdelali’s welfare and urge anyone who sees him to call 101 ref 21MIS022335.