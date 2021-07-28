Officers investigating vandalism to a Covid vaccine centre, in the form of graffiti, are appealing to the public for assistance

The damage is believed to have been caused at around 04.00hrs on Saturday 3 July to the vaccination tent outside a doctors’ practice in Green Lanes N21.

Anti-vaccination messages were daubed on the tarpaulin.

The matter was reported to police later on 3 July and an investigation has been launched.

Officers are appealing to the public for information and releasing an image of a female they believe could assist with their enquiries.

PC Sunny Parbat, from North Area, said: “As well as being distressing to those who had to see the messages, it is also disheartening that at a time when we should all be united as a nation in the fight against this deadly virus, some individuals think this kind of behaviour is acceptable.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting ref 28748/04JUL21; or email [email protected]