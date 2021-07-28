Shoreham lifeboat crews rescued a fisherman from the water saving his life after his boat overturned and sank this morning

Both the all-weather and inshore lifeboats were launched just before 10.30 am on Tuesday to report that a vessel had been spotted by the Shoreham National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) sinking ¾ miles south of Shoreham Harbour.

They discovered debris in the water and one of the crew on the all-weather lifeboat spotted a man in the water with no lifejacket trying to stay afloat. He was recovered from the water and confirmed he was the only person on the 33ft fishing vessel before it sank.

The casualty was transferred to the inshore lifeboat and quickly taken back to the lifeboat station to be further assessed and warmed up. The all-weather lifeboat remained in the area to investigate and recover all the debris from the water.

The man said: “I can’t thank the lifeboat crew enough. They saved my life.” It was the first service for Shoreham’s newly qualified lifeboat coxswain-mechanic Simon Williams and was a life saved.