 Public reminded where to find safe spaces in Bournemouth, Poole and Christchurch

Dorset Police and BCP Council have teamed up to remind the public where they can find immediate help, emergency assistance and support if they are concerned about their own and others safety this summer.

Seafront and town rangers, who patrol the beaches and the town centre area of Bournemouth, as well as security personnel and police officers have all stepped up their patrol operations as part of the summer response plan. They are on hand to provide immediate help and support to anyone with safety concerns, including contacting emergency services and helping to find lost friends or family.

RNLI lifeguards and staff can also be approached, with their beach towers serving as a safe place to address concerns or seek further help.

Specifically for missing children, the LV= KidZone wristband beach safety scheme is running throughout the summer to prevent and reunite missing and lost children and vulnerable adults. Visitors can collect a free wristband from LV= KidZone staff, seafront rangers and the RNLI lifeguard towers.

Neighbourhood Inspector Darren Harris, of Bournemouth police, said: “We would like to reassure our communities and visitors that we have strengthened our working practices with our partner agencies to collaboratively step up resources in town centres. Local officers will be conducting high-visibility patrols in the area of the beach in the coming days and this will continue throughout the summer months.

“It is important for people to remember that we are here for them and there is a vast range of agencies working across Bournemouth, Poole and Christchurch this summer to help keep people safe. The Multi-Agency Command Centre (MACC) in Bournemouth means that we can ensure we can get the right resources to help people when needed.”

Councillor May Haynes, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety at BCP Council, said: “Public safety is one of our top priorities and we wish to make sure that our visitors and residents are aware of how they can not only help each other, but also themselves in emergency situations, along our seafront areas in BCP.