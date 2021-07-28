Police are appealing for information after a digger was stolen from a construction site in Arundel

The yellow Volvo digger went missing overnight on Thursday, July 15, from The Old Church in The Street, Houghton, Arundel.

It is believed to have been taken at some point between 4pm on July 15 and 8am on Friday, July 16, after being chained and padlocked by its owner at the end of the day’s work.

As well as having an estimated value of around £16,000, its loss will also cause significant disruption to its owner and ongoing construction work.

Due to the size of the vehicle and timing of its theft, it is likely it would have to have been loaded on to a trailer and driven away.

Officers are appealing for information which could help with its return and anybody who has seen the digger in the picture, or has anything that could help with enquiries, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 0288 of 16/07.