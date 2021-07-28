Ninna Chaska was last seen wearing a pink, blue and yellow T-shirt with ‘1973’ on it, grey shorts, black and blue sandals

Information is sought to help locate a teenage girl who has been reported missing from Broadstairs. Ninna Chaska was last seen in the Botany Bay area at around 5pm on Tuesday 27 July 2021. The 16-year-old is described as around five feet, four inches tall, with shoulder-length black hair, which she usually wears in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a pink, blue and yellow T-shirt with ‘1973’ on it, grey shorts, black and blue sandals and had an orange Fitbit on her wrist. Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 27-1206.
