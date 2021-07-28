Grieving swan found next to body of dead partner who was shot dead twice while sitting on her eggs in Bromley

The pair had been nesting on for around a month until she was shot twice. It’s as though the second time was as she tried to flee.

Her death also means her eggs will now never hatch. It is absolutely sickening to think that someone deliberately shot this swan. Whoever did this seemingly enjoyed torturing her while she was in the process of incubating her eggs.

Swans famously form long term relationships and pictures show her partner grieving her death; he was seen waiting beside her body the morning after she was killed.

The pointless and wicked attack took place on 26th July 2021

The swan was recovered under the footbridge near Bazalgette Way SE2.

All wild birds, including swans, are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and it is an offence to intentionally kill, injure or take them except under licence.

The maximum penalty, if found guilty, is six months in prison and/or an unlimited fine.

Officers are appealing for information to help bring those involved to justice Anyone with information is asked to call the Met Police on 101 quoting 3483/28JUL21