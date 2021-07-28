Witnesses are being sought after an attempted robbery was reported in Ashford

At around 2.25pm on 12 July 2021, a man was walking along a track between Bockhanger Lane and Hurst Road, Kennington when he was approached by a suspect holding a bladed item.

The suspect demanded money but the victim refused to hand anything over and the suspect left the scene.

The offender is described as around five feet, 11 inches tall and was of slim build. He was wearing a long, cream-coloured puffer jacket, light blue jeans and white Nike trainers. He had a white baseball cap and a black face covering.

Anyone with any information, or CCTV or dashcam footage which may assist the investigation, is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/122873/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org