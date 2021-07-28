Thames Travel is re-launching its night bus services this weekend to support the return of the night-time economy

The services will return on Fridays and Saturdays to help people enjoy nights out and those working shift patterns. The services help aid the affordability of an evening out and support the Rediscover Oxford campaign to encourage more people to visit the city.

The services had been temporarily suspended during the pandemic but are being re-introduced in line with the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions by the Government.

The NX2 service operates between Oxford and Didcot Parkway, with stops in Steventon, Abingdon, Great Western Park and Didcot town centre. Buses will depart from Oxford, St Aldates at stop H1. Buses will return from Didcot Parkway at stop R1, with journeys being timed to meet late night trains from London.

While the NX40 service operates between Oxford and Wallingford. Season tickets, key cards and return tickets are all valid for use on the night service.

Phil Southall, Managing Director of Thames Travel, said: “We are pleased to announce the return of our night buses to coincide with the returning night-time economy. They form a vital service for people and we look forward to welcoming passengers back on-board.

“They are great value for money and popular with people enjoying nights out and shift workers.”

The NX2 service was originally launched in 2018 via a partnership between Thames Travel and Taylor Wimpey to improve connectivity to Great Western Park and the wider Didcot area.

Passengers are advised to visit the Thames Travel website for full details and timetables to plan their journeys. Robust hygiene and cleaning regimes remain in place across the entire Thames Travel fleet of vehicles.