A substantial quantity of cash has been seized by officers carrying out warrants to tackle county line drug dealing and violence in north Kent

On Tuesday, 27 and Wednesday, 28 July 2021, officers from across the force, including those in the County Lines and Gangs Team, executed eight search warrants at properties across Gravesend and Dartford.

https://youtu.be/aR5bt7ZkdkI

The enforcement action has led to five people being arrested, the seizure of crack cocaine and heroin and mobile phones linked to county line dealing being located at a house in Dartford.

The effort was co-ordinated by Detective Superintendent Shaun White of Kent Police who said: ‘We want to send a clear message to those involved in violent and county line crime that we will not tolerate their behaviour.

‘We know that violent crime is closely linked to county line drug dealing and this action consolidates the ongoing work undertaken by both Kent Police and our partner agencies to build safer communities.

‘The County Lines and Gangs Team have had a number of excellent results in tackling the supply of drugs in Kent and, in the last year, they have made over 120 arrests, seized thousands of pounds worth of cash and taken weapons off the street.

‘We will relentlessly pursue those intent on dealing in the misery of class A drugs, often taking advantage of vulnerable people in the process.

‘My message to these criminals is simple, our efforts do not stop here, it is not a case of if you will be arrested, just when. We remain committed to making communities safer and tackling the drug supply network.’