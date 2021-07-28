Dartford vehicle stop leads to cocaine seizure and discovery of cannabis cultivation

A vehicle stop in Dartford has led to a cocaine seizure and a cannabis cultivation being uncovered in Chatham.

At around 8.30pm on Tuesday 27 July 2021, Kent Police officers on patrol in Princes Road requested a vehicle to stop due to suspicions it was uninsured and untaxed.

The silver BMW 320 pulled over and a subsequent search led to officers seizing nine wraps of cocaine, 38 street-ready deal bags of cannabis, two mobile phones and cash.

A search also took place at a property in Phoenix Mews, Chatham, and this led to 27 plants being located in a first floor bedroom.

A 43-year-old man from Chatham has been arrested as part of enquiries and remains in custody as enquiries continue.