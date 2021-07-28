The family of a teenager who died following a road traffic collision in Blanford have paid tribute to their loved one

At approximately 12.30am on Saturday 17 July 2021 a collision occurred involving a silver Vauxhall Insignia and a pedestrian on the A354 Blandford bypass between the Badger Roundabout and Two Gates Roundabout, also known as the Wimborne roundabout.

The pedestrian – named by his family as 17-year-old Oliver Quartley from the Blandford area – sustained serious injuries and was very sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Oli’s family has released the following statement: “He was loved so much by his parents, wider family and friends. He was loving, friendly, kind, fun and happy.

“He loved being outside; anything on wheels! Scooter, mountain bike or BMX – he loved the skatepark and practising stunts.

“He loved hanging out with his friends in Blandford.

“He had successfully completed his first year at Poole College, passing his brickwork 1 construction course.

“He had just started a summer job in construction, where he was learning new skills and really enjoying himself.

“He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

“Thank you to everyone for the messages of condolence.”

Sergeant Jay Griffin, of the traffic unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Oliver’s family at this very difficult time.

“We are continuing our investigation to establish the full circumstances of this collision and would again appeal for any witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to please contact us if you have not already spoken to police.”