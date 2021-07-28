Has anyone seen or heard from Mike Slater from Cove in Hampshire

Has anyone seen or heard from Mike Slater? He hasn’t been seen since Monday morning (26.7.21) he didn’t turn up for work and his phone is going straight to voice mail.

Police are aware and actively looking for him. He is on his motorbike a Honda, reg RX70 WXV. His number plate has activated a number plate recognition camera near wales yesterday morning.

Mike, if you reading this please just let someone know you’re safe. Sarah his daughter said we love you so much and We are all worried sick.

Anyone with information of his location or can assist is asked to call Hampshire Police on 101 quoting the vehicle reigation