Teen charged with offences after bus stop and search by armed officers in Brixton

A 17-year-old male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a controlled substance class B (Cannabis) on Tuesday, 27 July.

This comes after officers were called by a member of the public who reported a male in possession of a knife boarding a bus in Brixton on Monday, 26 July.

Specially trained armed officers attended the scene and arrested a 17-year-old male.

He appeared at Bexley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 27 July where he was bailed to appear at the same court on 24 September.