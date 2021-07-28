Detectives investigating the murder of Terry Leeks in Basildon have made another two arrests

Terry, who was 46, was found injured in Northlands Park in the early hours of Sunday 11 July.

He was taken to hospital but, sadly, died from his injuries.

He had been stabbed.

A 16 year-old boy from Basildon has been arrested today (Wednesday 28 July) on suspicion of murder.

A 19 year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They are both currently in custody.

Six other people arrested on suspicion of murder – four men aged 31, 41, 45, and 46, a 42 year-old woman and a 17 year-old boy – are all currently on bail.

A special portal has been set up for anyone who has any information about Terry’s death to submit it through.

You can find it here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020121P78-PO1

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “Our investigation into Terry’s death continues to progress well and we are building a picture of what happened to him.

“I believe there are still people in the community who have information who haven’t yet come forward.

“If you’re one of those people then please come forward and speak to my team.

“No matter how insignificant you believe it to be, it could be key to our investigation.

We need anyone who saw what happened, has any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage to come forward.

Please quote the crime reference number 42/136379/21.

You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.