A total of 66 patients from ward and clinical areas were safely evacuated after Trafford General Hospital was struck by lighting

Sadly there has been a fire at Trafford General Hospital . This is due to a lightning strike which has meant staff have had to evacuate some wards. All staff are working together on contingency plans and ensuring we keeping patients and staff safe. nurses are in touch with families.

A spokesperson for Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Trafford General Hospital, said: “Earlier this afternoon, an area of Trafford General Hospital was struck by lightning which has caused a fire in the roof.

“A total of 66 patients from ward and clinical areas were safely evacuated to other parts of the Hospital. All staff and patients are safe and we have informed relatives.

“We took the precaution of closing the Outpatient and Minor Injuries Unit on the Trafford site for the evening of Wednesday 28th July. Anyone who needs urgent and emergency care is asked to use alternative facilities including ringing NHS 111.

“We expect to re-open the Minor Injuries Unit on Thursday morning (29th July) and anyone with an outpatient appointment tomorrow should continue to attend Trafford General Hospital as planned.

“All day case procedures scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday 29th) have been postponed and we will be in touch with patients if their procedure is cancelled.”