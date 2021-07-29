Police are appealing for witnesses of a serious collision that took place earlier this afternoon on the M3 near Winchester and is continuing to cause traffic delays

Officers were called at 1.27pm to reports of a blue Peugeot 207 that left the northbound carriageway of the M3 near Winchester services and ended up at the bottom of a verge nearby.

Police closed one of two lanes while the emergency services dealt with the incident.

The driver, a woman in her 60s, sustained life threatening injuries and was taken to Southampton General Hospital by air ambulance. Her next of kin are aware.

The lane closure is still in place and causing long delays so police are urging drivers to find a different route.