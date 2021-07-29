A 74-year-old man from Netley Abbey was found guilty of non-recent sexual offences against children by a jury at Winchester Crown Court

On Monday 26 July Alan Kenneth Jerrim of Wykeham Road, Netley Abbey was found guilty of four counts of indecent assault of a girl under 13 and one count of assault by penetration of a girl under 13.

Jerrim committed his crimes against two different children between 1981 and 1983 in Hamble.

He will be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Monday 2 September.

Police Constable Nicole Houghton, the Officer in Case, from Hampshire Constabulary’s Amberstone Unit said; “We would like to commend the women who have shown incredible bravery and courage in coming forward.

These are extremely difficult times for these women and it would not have been easy, both emotionally and physically, for either of them to have to re-live their ordeals from when they were younger.

“We know how hard it is to come forward and report these offences, but it is vital to bring those responsible for these offences to justice.

“We are committed to getting justice for victims and have specially trained officers to support them through the process.

“We would encourage anyone who has been a victim of child sexual abuse to contact police on 101 where you can speak with our specialist detectives in confidence.”