Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a woman who has gone #missing from #Watford

She is described as being around 5ft tall, of medium build, with long dark hair, usually worn in a bun.

She was last seen wearing a black vest top, light coloured denim shorts, white trainers/shoes and was carrying a blue plastic bag.

Officers are concerned for her welfare at this time.

If you have information you can report this by:

Calling 999 immediately if you believe you are with Kerri now or have seen her in the last few moments.

Filling out our online reporting form at herts.police.uk/report

Speaking to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact

Calling our non-emergency telephone number 101 if you have information about where Kerri has been.