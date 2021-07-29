Officers investigating an attempted burglary in Waltham Cross have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify, as it is believed he may be able to assist with their enquiries

It was reported that on Friday 16 July at around 12pm, a man attempted to gain access to a property in Theobalds Lane.
PC Matthew Reed, who is investigating, said: “It is believed that the man pictured may have been in the area at the time of the incident, and may be able to assist with our investigation. If you recognise him, please get in touch.”
If you have any information, you can contact PC Reed directly via email at [email protected]
You can report information by:
Filling out our online reporting form at herts.police.uk/report.
Speaking to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online webchat at herts.police.uk/contact.
Calling Police on the non-emergency telephone number 101 quoting crime reference 41/54414/21 (in an emergency, always dial 999).
Contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.