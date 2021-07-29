Appeal to trace Audi Q5 following Cardiff kidnapping

South Wales Police is appealing for information concerning the location of an Audi Q5 which was used in a kidnapping which happened between Friday 11th and Saturday 12th December last year.

A victim of the kidnapping, which happened in Cardiff, was driven from the city in a grey Audi Q5 bearing false registration plates to an address in Hemel Hempstead from where a successful rescue operation involving officers from several police forces was carried out.

South Wales Police Major Crime Investigation Team continues to investigate the incident. 12 suspects from north-west London have been charged in connection with the kidnap and remanded in custody.

The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

A key line of enquiry for the investigators is to recover the grey Audi Q5 used by the gang to transport the victim from Cardiff to Hemel Hempstead.

It is believed this car may be in the north London or Hemel Hempstead area, and that it may have been a hired or borrowed vehicle that needed to be returned to the company or owner by Monday 14th December 2020.

South Wales Police is appealing for any information regarding the whereabouts of this vehicle or it’s correct registration. It is believed to be an Audi Q5 ‘S’ Line. The year of manufacture is believed to be between 2017 and 2020 and the vehicle is Daytona Grey, which has a pearl effect.

Detectives want to hear from any companies which may have hired a grey Audi Q5 between the 1st and 31st December 2020; or from any owners of a grey Audi Q5 in the north London or Hemel Hemsptead areas who may have had their Audi Q5 serviced or other work done on it at a garage leading up to Monday 14th December 2020 on which date it may have been collected.

South Wales Police wants to reassure the public that this appears to have been an isolated incident.

Anyone with information that can assist this line of enquiry can contact the Major Incident Room at Cardiff Central Police Station on 029 20571530; Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or contact the investigation team via the major incident public portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP20B25-PO1

Please quote Occurrence reference 2000450215.